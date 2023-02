The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

February 5 – 11, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 2/7- 7 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Eastbound Alternating Lane Closures- 2/6 and 2/8 to 2/10- 9 am to 3 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

February 4 – 10, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all lanes shift to the left. Use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through. Those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: I-95 North, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, on and off-ramp closures for bridge deck demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Providence Place East, from Harris Ave. to Park St., and Promenade St. West , from Park St. to Holden St., roads closed for bridge deck demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: West Exchange St., from Sabin St. to Bradford St., road closed for bridge deck demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for wall work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, a lane split is in place, with two lanes to the left, and one to the right. All lanes go through to I-95; those wishing to use the Gano St. exit must stay to the right of the split.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 South, just south of Exit 3A under Rte. 37, left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295, under Rte. 44, various lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: I-295, from the Blackstone River Bridge to Exit 20 (Mendon Rd.), alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zone, for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 37, from Glen Hills Dr. to Natick Ave., right lane closed for temporary lighting installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Cranston: Rte. 37, over Pontiac Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 10 North, at the Union Ave. overpass, right lane closed for sign work, Wed., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, at Rte. 146A, right shoulder closed for survey work, Mon. and Tues., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Weekday

Providence: Glenbridge Ave., just before and after the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for guardrail installation, Mon.-Wed., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

Additional lane closures for this region may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Additional lane closures for this region may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: New destination signage to Downtown Newport, the Navy base, the Pell Bridge, and West Main Rd. heading to Middletown and Portsmouth, has been installed throughout the project area.



Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Rd. and the new Halsey Blvd. It allows right turns for traffic coming from the Navy base and roundabout toward the Pell Bridge and Downtown. Vertical dividers have been installed along Admiral Kalbfus Rd. to allow a right turn only lane onto Halsey Blvd. and improve traffic flow. Traffic coming from West Main Rd. also has a new signal with a green arrow for left turns, which will change to a flashing yellow arrow for left turns yielding to oncoming traffic. Proceed with caution. It will then turn to a red arrow, indicating drivers must stop and not turn.



Newport: A new traffic signal has also been installed at the intersection of the new JT Connell Connector Rd. where it meets Halsey Blvd. A right turn is allowed at a green light and when the signal is red, a right turn is allowed after making a complete stop and proceeding with caution.

Newport: Rte. 138 West traffic has shifted to the new Rte. 138 Connector, closing existing ramps. Motorists should watch for alternating lane closures and construction vehicles frequently entering/exiting the work zones here and at Admiral Kalbfus Rd., JT Connell Connector Rd., and Halsey Blvd.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Overnight

Lincoln: Twin River Rd., before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Scituate: Rte. 116 South, from Hope Furnace Rd. to Mill St., narrowed lanes for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Woonsocket: River St., from 2nd Ave to Blackstone St., lane shift for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

South County

Weekday

South Kingstown: Rte. 138 (Kingstown Rd.), at Graduate Circle, right lane closures for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Overnight

Coventry: Rte. 33 (Sandy Bottom Rd.), just before and after the Sandy Bottom Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for utility work, Wed. night, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.