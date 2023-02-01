Rep. Alex Finkelman (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) has been appointed by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) to serve on the House Small Business and Corporations Committees.

The Small Business Committee reviews legislation relating to the streamlining of licenses and permits, eliminating or decreasing bureaucratic steps and delays and uncoordinated or duplicative reviews and filings, and reducing associated added costs to businesses.

The Committee on Corporations considers issues relating to financial institutions, business regulation, property and casualty insurance, and consumer protection.

Elected to the House of Representatives in November 2022, Representative Finkelman is the Owner/President of The Egis Insurance Group, specializing in insurance, consulting, and employee benefits. He previously served on the Jamestown Zoning Board.