Back for its 7th year, the Potter League for Animals’ “P.S. I Love You Pet Calendar Photo Contest” raises funds for our vital services, which include animal sheltering and adoptions, veterinary care, wellness clinics, pet food pantry, education programs for youth and adults, spay and neuter services, and so much more!



It’s easy to participate! Submit your favorite photo of your pet, then get your family and friends to vote for your pet’s picture. Everyone is welcome to enter a photo of their pet(s) along with a few words about how special they are and why you love them so much. The entry fee is just $10 and you are in!



Win great prizes! These include having your pet featured on the cover and/or a full month spread of our 2024 calendar, including a professional photo shoot for your pet and tickets to our annual LoveBash for Animals party. All the winners will receive a complimentary calendar. Plus, all photo entries with 5 votes or more are GUARANTEED inclusion in the calendar or on the collage pages!

Enter Contest Here: https://www.gogophotocontest.com/potterleague