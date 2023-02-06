Dean College recently announced that Paige Richardson of Portsmouth, Rhode Island has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

