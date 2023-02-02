For the past nine years, the Point Association has held a Holiday fundraising drive to help fund the many Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) programs critical to serving local children and families in need.

The 2022 Point Association’s holiday MLKCC fundraising drive, which was the 9th annual, exceeded all prior years raising over $23,000. Since 2013, the Point Association and its members have donated $122,000 to MLKCC.

Heather Stout, Executive Director, notes the relationship is more than the monetary donations, “I can’t imagine the MLK, or Newport, without The Point Association of Newport. They are a community of neighbors who care deeply about this special place we call home. Point Association members give to the Center, volunteer in our programs, and attend our events. They’re a committed group who make our community a better place for all of us.”

The relationship between the Point Association and the MLKCC is truly the best of neighbors helping neighbors-

As Ken Snyder, President of the Point Association notes, “I could not be prouder of our members and their generous support of such an important community resource”.

If you live in the Point and wish to become a member of the Association, visit The Point Association of Newport RI – Preserving our Past… Protecting our Future…

If you wish to donate your time, talent or funding to the MLKCC visit Support Us – MLK Community Center (mlkccenter.org)