Stephen Hunter “Steve” Garnett, 95, of Jamestown died peacefully at home February 9, 2023. The longest survivor of nephroblastoma, he lived with one kidney for more than 77 years. Born January 7, 1928 in Greenwich, CT to his late parents, Caroline Barclay and Muscoe Russell Hunter Garnett, he graduated Class of 1945 from South Kent School in CT and Class of 1949 from The University of Virginia, with a B.S. in Finance and Commerce.

His career began with Reynolds Metals in Kansas City, Louisville, then Richmond, VA, where he and his late wife, Alicia “Lish” Lamberton, raised three daughters. In Richmond for 36 years, he retired as James River Corporation’s Vice President, Public Affairs in 1994. Post-retirement, they moved to Jamestown. Steve’s adventurous spirit led them to all 50 states and almost 5 continents.

A President, Director and member of The Dumplings Association, he also was Commodore, Trustee and member of the Conanicut Yacht Club. At age 90, he was Jamestown Fitness Center’s “Member of the Year”. He joined The Clambake Club, Newport Reading Room and New York Yacht Club, founded by Steve’s direct descendant, John Cox Stevens.

Survived by his sister, Anne W G Boenning; daughters: Anne W Garnett, Elspeth F G “Ellie” Ferguson (Ned) and Caroline B G “Clay” Boden (Jeff); grandchildren: Evan Boden, James Boden, Susan Ferguson and William Ferguson; and beloved cat, Smokey, he was predeceased by his parents, wife, brother James M Garnett and two half-siblings: Muscoe R H Garnett, Jr. and Agnes W G Leary.

A celebration of his life will happen in Jamestown, with burial in Virginia at Elmwood, the Garnett family farm. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Jamestown Fire Department EMS Division in Steve’s memory.