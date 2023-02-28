Patricia M. Virgadamo, 81, died on February 24, 2023 at Charlton Hospital in Fall River, MA.

Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and such a beautiful human being , is now in the hands of God.

She was the loving wife of Louis Virgadamo, they were married for 61 years.

Born in Newport, RI, on August 16, 1941, She was the loving daughter of the late Manuel and Josephine (Silvia) Perry.

Patsy was always full of joy and spread her happiness to whomever she met.

Patsy worked at Newport Hospital, did private babysitting and ended her working career as a quality control specialist at IMS.

She was a past member of St. Mary’s Women’s Guild, volunteered at the St. Barnabas Feast and worked with the Church Blanketeers.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband Louis and her daughter, Theresa Virgadamo, her siblings; Diane E. Moore, Richard A. Perry and David A. Perry. She is also survived by her foster sister, Denise Patenaud and foster brother Raymond Pine, sisters-in-law Jacqueline Reynolds and Theresa Perry, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brothers; Manuel J. Perry, James T. Perry and her parents

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 05, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on March 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church.

Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park

Donations in her memory may be made to your favorite charity would be greatly appreciated.