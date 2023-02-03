Margaret M. Peckham, 89, of Tiverton, RI, died at home with her family by her side on January 31, 2023. She was the wife of Stanton Peckham.

Born in Norwood, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Thompson) O’Donnell.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Stan Peckham, her children; Karen (Stanley) Renquin Chin, of Ellicott City, MD, Teresa (Brian) Renquin Perry, of Tiverton, her siblings; Robert (Audrey) O’Donnell, of Cape Coral, FL, Jeanne Schwamb, of Providence, grandchildren; Sarah (Joshua) Fulford, of Barrington, Robert (Rosa) Dyer, of Little Compton, Samuel Chin, of Ladera Ranch, CA, Jade and Jasmine Chin, both of Ellicott City, MD, Justin Longo, of Tiverton, Michelle (Brad Warburton) Longo, of Pueblo, CO, and great-grandchildren; Laila Fulford, Emma Fulford, Kelsi McElroy, Aidan Sousa, and Brodie Ross.

Besides her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Thomas and Eleanor Manning.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Funeral services will continue on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Connors Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Tiverton, RI.

Memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s memory to Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/

