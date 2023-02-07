Middletown, RI Irene Y. (Sousa) Smith, 90, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was the wife of the late Raymond Smith.

Born in Greenwich Village, NY, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Leite) Sousa.

Irene had worked for several area banks. She went on to operate Seastone Gardens Bed and Breakfast with her husband Ray. Irene also owned and operated Barbara’s Lingerie in Middletown.

She enjoyed gardening and reading and was a member of the Portsmouth Garden Club and the Portsmouth Book Club. Irene loved antiques and traveling including trips to Italy, Ireland, and Quebec City.

Irene is survived by her children; Raymond A. Smith, of Portsmouth, Deborah Kelly and her husband William of Newport, Kathleen Sullivan and her husband Daniel of Middletown, Cynthia Mills, of Bluefield, WV, and Colleen McCalla and her husband Jeffrey of Montana. She also leaves nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Irene was the sister of the late Frederick Sousa.

Visiting hours will be held, Friday, February 10, 2023, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to Lucy’s Hearth, 19 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842

