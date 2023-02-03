Dorothea Moniz, 95, of Tiverton, RI, died on February 1, 2023. She was the wife of the late James E. Moniz.

Born in Fall River, MA on October 19, 1927. She was the daughter of John and Mary (Arruda) Ferreira. Dorothea grew up in Fall River and began work in the mills as a young woman. She married James in November 11,1950 and was a devoted wife for 63 years until his death. For many years Dorothea worked as a manager for several neighborhood convenience stores. While she worked hard her entire life, she was most devoted to her family. She was most at home when her house was full of family, she was cooking for everyone, and they were all together. The summers were full of BBQ parties by the pool and the holidays were for big family meals. She was also a tennis fan, playing some in her younger years, and watching the tournaments on TV. In retirement, she and James loved to travel, and enjoyed many adventures around the globe, including Hawaii, France, Portugal, Austria and Germany, but her favorite was Bermuda. Dorothea was also a devoted Catholic and raised her family with a strong faith.

Dorothea is survived by her children James Moniz and his wife Kathleen of Westport, MA, Jeffrey Moniz and his wife Phyllis of Portsmouth, RI, Gregory Moniz and his wife Susete of Fall River, MA, and Gary Moniz and his wife Claudine of Dighton, MA, and her beloved grandchildren, Chistopher, Bryan, Jeffrey, Timothy, Nicholas, Lauren, Jonathan, and Samantha, and her cherished great grandchildren, Evan, Nathaniel, Kate, Maxton, Noah, and Evelyn.

Dorothea is preceded in death by her husband, James and a sister Alice Aguiar.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:00am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 127 State Street, Bristol, RI. Burial will follow at Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton. Visiting hours will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

