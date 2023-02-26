Dennis Michael Crookes Sr, 77, of Newport, RI, passed away on February 24, 2023 at Newport Hospital.

Dennis was a lifelong 5th Ward Newport resident born to Arthur Raymond Crookes and Kathleen O’Brien Crookes on May 21, 1945. After a brief period of time in the US Air Force he returned to Newport to work as a civil servant on the Naval Base in Newport. From there he explored several business opportunities such as owning a cleaning company and owning several bars on Aquidneck Island including My Brothers Place, Woodhookers and the Irish American Club. He was best known to reminisce with his customers, over a beer or two, about old memories, pride of his family’s accomplishments, and his love of New England Sports’ teams (with a little politics sometimes mixed in).

Dennis is survived by his wife, Carol Crookes, of Newport, daughter, Denise Bergman and husband Jeffrey Bergman of Mashpee, MA, son Dennis Crookes Jr of Los Angeles, CA, Jennifer Crookes Wood and husband Michael Wood of Newport, RI, grandson Jacob Wood and fiancé Jenny MacInnes of Warwick, RI, granddaughter Alexandra Whitmore and husband Jeremiah Whitmore of Fayetteville, NC, granddaughter Madison Wood of Newport, RI, granddaughter Zoe Karavolis Pan and husband Gilbert Pan of Boston, MA, and grandson Nicholas Karavolis of Rehoboth, MA, great grandchildren of Weston, Brooks and Ellie Whitmore of Fayetteville, NC.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, February 28 from 4-7pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, March 1 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made to Newport Little League, PO Box 3872, Newport, RI 02840.