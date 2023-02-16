Carolyn Marie Burrell, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away with her family by her side on Feb 14th, 2023. She was born July 16, 1958, in Norfolk, Virginia, and the youngest daughter of the late Tony Rocco and Frances (Tringali) Williams. Mrs. Burrell was an avid gardener. She enjoyed boating with her husband. Mrs. Burrell was predeceased by her daughter, Emma Frances Burrell. She is survived by her husband CDR Robert J. Burrell, USN (ret.), her son J. Christopher of Portsmouth, RI, her siblings in Virginia, Francesca (Gary) of Norfolk, VA, Margaret Williams (Dean Smith) of Kingstowne, VA, Michael Williams (Jody) of Yorktown, VA, and Phyllis Beaman of Austin, Texas. She additionally leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews whose lives were greatly impacted by Carolyn’s love and kindness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI.

Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Burrell’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

More local obituaries Obituary: Marilyn Lee (Forte) Brockway Marilyn, age 76 – wife, mother, sister, grandmother, lover of flowers and animals, librarian and friend – passed away on February 15, 2023. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth L. Follansbee (Antonio), Dana Robert Colarulli (Nancy Drane), and Katie I. Brockway (Mona); her grandchildren Ailinn and Braeden Colarulli; her sister Elaine Vendetti (Jeff),… Obituary: Lawrence C. Liptak III Lawrence C. Liptak III., 68, of Newport, passed away at home on Monday, February 13, 2023.Born in Newport, he was the son of Lawrence C. Liptak Jr. of Middletown and the late Catherine M. (O’Neill) Liptak. Larry worked as a manager for the Chart House and bar manager for the Clarke Cooke House. He operated… Obituary: Alexandra Levasseur Alexandra Levasseur age 79 of Tiverton, RI, beloved mother and wife, passed away peacefully with loved ones surrounding her at Saint Luke’s Hospital on January 30, 2023. Alexandra was born on February 18, 1943, in Fall River, MA to Americo and Ophelia Rego. After graduating from Somerset High School in 1960 she worked as a… Obituary: Conchita Marquita Noka-Glover Conchita Marquita Noka-Glover, 79, of Newport, RI, died on February 13, 2023, in Newport Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late James Glover. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Carter and Louwella (Wamsley) Taylor. Conchita is survived by her children; William Carter,… Obituary: Brian D. Barrett Brian D. Barrett, 59, of Newport, RI passed away February 14, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Brian was born in Newport to William and Evelyn (Shea) Barrett on February 18, 1963. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1981. He worked as a mason and later as a landscaper. Brian… Load more posts Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.