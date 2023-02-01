Anna Maria Di Mattino, of Portsmouth, RI passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 surrounded by her loving family and loyal dogs. She was 62.

Born in Queens, NY, Anna entered the world as a proud New Yorker on March 21, 1961. Daughter of Pierina and Basilio Luches, Anna was known for her gentle spirit, kind smile, and extraordinary stubbornness.

Anna was a natural caregiver; a trait that carried her career at British Airways for more than 20 years. To know Anna was to feel immediately at home, much like the way you feel walking into her iconic cafe and ice cream shop, Anna D’s in Portsmouth, RI. She had a unique love – pure, expansive, honest. She was witty and wise. A spitfire that will be dearly missed.

Anna joins her younger sister Cindy Sullivan in peace and is survived by her adoring mother Pierina Luches (Queens), son, Marco Di Mattino and husband, Greg Di Mattino (Queens), adopted daughter Rubi Mejia (Portsmouth), loving brother Anthony Luches (Debbie) of Bellingham, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the nurses of HopeHealth Hospice Care and Newport Hospital, alongside the entire Anna D’s Cafe community and staff.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna’s memory may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

