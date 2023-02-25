NEW YORK (AP) — Rostyslav Novitskyi’s 14 points helped Fordham defeat Rhode Island 74-71 on Saturday.

Novitskyi had six rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (23-6, 11-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry shot 3 for 13 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Khalid Moore shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Rams (8-20, 4-12) were led in scoring by Malik Martin, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Sebastian Thomas added 16 points, four assists and three steals for Rhode Island. In addition, Ishmael Leggett finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. The Rams extended their losing streak to seven straight.

Fordham went into the half ahead of Rhode Island 36-35. Kyle Rose put up eight points in the half. Moore led Fordham with nine points in the second half as his team outscored Rhode Island by two points over the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Fordham visits George Mason and Rhode Island visits Loyola Chicago.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.