Providence forward Ed Croswell (5) goes to the basket against Georgetown forward Bradley Ezewiro (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ed Croswell scored a career-high 25 points and No. 20 Providence easily dispatched last-place Georgetown 88-68 on Sunday despite leading scorer Bryce Hopkins matching his season low with six points.
The Friars (21-8, 13-5) got double-digit performances from Jared Bynum, who had 18 points, and Noah Locke and Devin Carter, who each added 12. That helped Providence bounce back from its largest loss of the season — an 87-69 defeat at No. 18 UConn on Wednesday — as it continues to position itself for one of the top seeds in the Big East Tournament.
Primo Spears had 26 points to lead Georgetown (7-23, 2-17), which has lost 13 straight games against AP Top 25 teams dating back to its surprising 2021 Big East Tournament championship under coach Patrick Ewing. The Hoyas also have lost their last 11 games at home to ranked opponents, last beating then-No. 25 Creighton on Jan. 15, 2020.
Hopkins, who was averaging 16.8 points per game, was whistled for three fouls in a 50-second span within the first four minutes and quickly found a seat on the Friars’ bench. He scored just two first-half points and finished with six.
With the Kentucky transfer stuck on the sideline, the Friars went on a 24-7 run over the next eight minutes to turn a 9-8 deficit into a 32-16 lead. Providence took a 46-27 lead into halftime behind 15 points from Ed Croswell while Devin Carter added 10. The Friars held the Hoyas to 33% shooting while shooting 49%.
Georgetown opened the second half on a 12-3 run fueled by four 3-pointers to pull within 49-39. The Hoyas would never get closer and trailed by as many as 27 after two Croswell free throws with 10:57 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Providence: With two games remaining, the Friars have a chance to break the school record for conference wins in a season, which was set in 2021-22 when they finished 14-3. Coach Ed Cooley has guided Providence to double-digit conference wins in 8 of the last 10 seasons.
Georgetown: The Hoyas finished the home portion of their schedule at 5-12, setting a program record for most home losses in a season. The previous record of 11 home losses that set last season.
UP NEXT
Providence: Hosts No. 16 Xavier on Wednesday.
Georgetown: Concludes the regular season at No. 19 Creighton on Wednesday.
Team suspends racing at 1507 local due to mainsail batten issue. Repair completed and racing restarted after minimum two hour limit
At 1415 SAST (1215 UTC), 11th Hour Racing Team crossed the startline of Leg 3 of The Ocean Race 2022-23 – destination Itajaí, Brazil. This third leg of the round the world yacht race is the longest in the 50 year history, and 14th edition, of the world’s longest sporting event, and will see the…
Racing starts in up to 25 knots and two teams suspend racing with heavy conditions in the forecast.
It was an extraordinary ‘stop-go’ type of start to Leg 3 of The Ocean Race in Table Bay as the five-boat IMOCA fleet set out on their 12,750 nautical mile adventure towards Itajaí in Brazil. The race started with two and a half laps of an inshore course to give the crowds lining the Cape…
Some tribes, with and without casinos, have gotten involved in a wide range of non-gambling businesses, such as trucking, construction, consulting, health care, real estate, cannabis and marketing over the past decade or longer while others have been branching out more recently.
By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut for three months in 2020, its owners, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, had to reckon with decades of relying heavily on gambling as the tribe’s main source of revenue. “The fact that the casino revenues went…
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island using data from AAA.
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Iowa, Tennessee New Jersey and Wisconsin saw the largest overall dips in gas prices compared to the week prior. A gallon of gas was $3.39 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are…
As of their 5:15 am detailed forecast, the National Weather Service is forecasting 2 – 4″ of snow possible on Monday night.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook at 4:58 AM EST on Sunday, February 26th for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and northern Connecticut. According to the forecast, no hazardous weather is expected for today and tonight. However, residents in the affected areas are advised to stay vigilant as the outlook suggests that a plowable…
Dennis Michael Crookes Sr, 77, of Newport, RI, passed away on February 24, 2023 at Newport Hospital. Dennis was a lifelong 5th Ward Newport resident born to Arthur Raymond Crookes and Kathleen O’Brien Crookes on May 21, 1945. After a brief period of time in the US Air Force he returned to Newport to work…
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Wondering if there’s a parking ban in your city or town in Rhode Island? Or wondering if a particular Rhode Island school, business, or service is canceled? Here’s a look at the latest updates in regards to parking bans and business closings and delays. The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the…
One crucial component of self-improvement is exercise, as it has a positive impact on both physical and mental health. Self-improvement is not just an internal exercise that improves mental health , it also must impact our bodies and physical health as well.
One crucial component of self-improvement is exercise, as it has a positive impact on both physical and mental health. Self-improvement is not just an internal exercise that improves mental health , it also must impact our bodies and physical health as well. Engaging in regular physical activity has been shown to improve energy level, increase…