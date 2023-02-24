In an effort to attract more candidates to join its Police Department, the City of Newport is offering a sign-on bonus and has extended its deadline to apply to join the ranks of Newport’s finest.

Applications to join the Newport Police Department are now being accepted until Friday, March 10th. Both certified police officers and new recruits are being encouraged to apply, with a $5,000 hiring bonus offered only for certified officers.

With the oldest Community Policing program in the state, Newport Police Officers have a chance to make a difference daily while being a part of a dynamic, internationally-known community.

All those interested in serving the community by becoming a Newport Police Officer are urged to visit the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Jobs.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age as of March 10, 2023, and be a High School graduate, or possess a GED/equivalent, and be able to complete a Physical Fitness Assessment and written examination.