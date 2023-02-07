The Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth is set to unveil a 1958 MGA Twin Cam Roadster on Valentine’s Day. To celebrate the occasion, loved ones will receive free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. The MGA is one of several new additions planned for the lead-up to the museum’s sixth anniversary in June.

The museum features a private collection of over 90 cars, representing eight decades of modern industrial design, including favorites for all ages. The collection is housed in a restored building that was once a missile manufacturing facility and also features Mid-Century Modern furniture, videos, artwork, and a gift shop.

The Newport Car Museum tells the story of various car brands including Ford/Shelby, Corvettes, World Cars, Fin Cars, Mopars and American Muscle Cars. Within 18 months of its 2017 opening, it was included in USA Today’s “Top 10 Best New Attractions” and named Yankee Magazine’s “Best Specialty Museum”. In 2021, it won Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice award for a second consecutive year and was further designated as among the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

Regular admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, military, and students, and $10 for ages 5-12 (with an adult). Admission is free for ages 4 and under (with an adult). The museum is handicap accessible and open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.