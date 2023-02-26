The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook at 4:58 AM EST on Sunday, February 26th for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and northern Connecticut.

According to the forecast, no hazardous weather is expected for today and tonight. However, residents in the affected areas are advised to stay vigilant as the outlook suggests that a plowable snowfall will likely hit the region starting Monday night and continuing through Tuesday.

As of their 5:15 am detailed forecast, the National Weather Service is forecasting 2 – 4″ of snow possible on Monday night.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 458 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023 CTZ002>004-MAZ003>007-010>024-026-RIZ001>008-271000- Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Franklin MA- Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-Western Essex MA- Eastern Essex MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA- Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA- Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA- Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA- Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA- Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI- Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI- Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI- 458 AM EST Sun Feb 26 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northern Connecticut, central Massachusetts, eastern Massachusetts, northeastern Massachusetts, southeastern Massachusetts, western Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A plowable snowfall is likely Monday night into Tuesday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed.

Detailed Forecast

On Sunday, February 26th, there is a slight chance of snow before 1pm, followed by a slight chance of rain between 1pm and 3pm. The day is expected to be cloudy, with a high near 41, and winds will start as light and variable before becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph, and there is a 20% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 28. The northwest wind is expected to be 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

On Monday, February 27th, there will be increasing clouds, with a high near 36. The northwest wind will be 6 to 11 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday night, snow is expected to arrive mainly after 9 pm, with a low around 30. The east wind is expected to be 9 to 15 mph, and there is a 90% chance of precipitation. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

On Tuesday, snow is expected before noon, followed by rain, with a high near 40. The east wind is expected to be 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. There is a 90% chance of precipitation, and new snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tuesday night, there is a chance of rain, mainly before 10 pm. The skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 31. The north wind is expected to be 10 to 14 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. There is a 50% chance of precipitation.

On Wednesday, the skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 44. The northwest wind is expected to be 8 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday night, there is a chance of rain after 9 pm. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37, and the southeast wind is expected to be 10 to 16 mph. There is a 50% chance of precipitation.