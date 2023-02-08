Get ready to celebrate spring with the 47th Nantucket Daffodil Festival, presented by Cape Air, from April 27 to April 30, 2023. This popular island event celebrates the over 3 million daffodils blooming across Nantucket.

This year’s festival will be packed with events, including the Daffodil Antique Car Parade, followed by a tailgate picnic in Siasconset Village, the Children’s Bike Parade, the Daffy Hat Parade, and the Daffodil Dog Parade. The festival will also host the second Daffodil Festival Bazaar, offering the opportunity for businesses to gain exposure and sell merchandise.

The Antique Car Parade and Tailgate Picnic is a signature event of the Nantucket Island Chamber of Commerce. The vintage cars will line up on Main Street, and participants are encouraged to dress in themed costumes. The public can vote for their favorite car for the “People’s Choice” award. The Hat Pageant is also a signature event, open to adults and children, where participants can show off their creativity with a daffodil-themed hat.

Image Credit: Nantucket Chamber of Commerce

The Children’s Beach Bike Parade is a fun event for children of all ages and their families. Participants can decorate their bicycles or other self-propelled vehicles with a daffodil theme. The Daffodil Dog Parade, in partnership with NiSHA, will see participants deck out their four-legged companions for a howling good time.

Don’t miss out on celebrating spring with the 47th Nantucket Daffodil Festival. Visit the festival website to learn more about the events and sign up for the Antique Car Show and Parade waitlist.

Image Credit: Nantucket Chamber of Commerce