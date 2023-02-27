By MVYRADIO

On Saturday, March 25th, the Island community is invited to the PA Club in Oak Bluffs for the Third Annual “MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits.”

MVYRADIO is again holding a party to celebrate the organizations and the people who care for and support this community.

WMVY will be providing a great night of live music so folks can come, dance the night away, and interact with the people behind many of the important Island organizations who are doing good work on the Vineyard.

“MVYRADIO wants to hold a key role as a nonprofit on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Laurel Redington, MVYRADIO Director of Community Outreach. “We’re able to use our platform to bring people together, and amplify the messages of the nonprofit community.”

The night will begin with a pre-event cocktail hour for representatives from dozens of Island nonprofits. The hour creates a chance for these organizations to interact, learn about each other, and discuss collaboration. Each nonprofit will also bring pamphlets and additional information about their organization, which will be displayed on tables for the general public.

Doors will open at 7 pm to the general public. Rose Guerin and friends will provide the soundtrack to a rocking evening.

A suggested donation of $20 will be collected at the door (though all are invited, regardless of ability to pay). This money will be given as a grant to the MV Nonprofit Collaborative to fund scholarships for the Certificate in Nonprofit Management and Leadership from The Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). The local program has been tailored to MV characteristics and needs, equipping the Island’s most promising nonprofit leaders with the skills, confidence, networks, and resources they need to sustain and protect the Vineyard that we love.

“MVNC in partnership with the Institute for Nonprofit Practice has supported 46 island leaders in the development of the skills, resources, networks, and confidence they need to boldly advance their organizations and missions” said Jackie Friedman, Executive Director for MV Nonprofit Collaborative. “The Night Out For Nonprofits helps support our efforts.”

This year’s event is sponsored by Rockland Trust, with additional underwriting support from The Green Room and The Sausage Guy.