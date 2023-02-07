Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Rhode Island from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Jillian
Jillian is a name of English origin meaning “youthful”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 189
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#183 most common name, -78.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #127
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,709
#49. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 189
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#38 most common name, -6.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,728
#48. Leah
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 176 (#39 (tie) most common name, -7.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,388
#47. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 197
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#119 most common name, -61.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#46. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 206
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 262 (#18 most common name, +27.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,216
#45. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 207
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 199 (#30 most common name, -3.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#44. Caroline
Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 213
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#66 (tie) most common name, -41.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,726
#43. Angelina
Angelina is a name of Greek origin meaning “angel or messenger”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 220
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#66 (tie) most common name, -43.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,676
#42. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 220
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#52 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
#41. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 222
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
#40. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#56 most common name, -39.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
#39. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 224
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#117 most common name, -65.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
#38. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 225
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#194 (tie) most common name, -83.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
#37. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 225
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -88.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261
#36. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 227
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -94.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
#35. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#260 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,522
#34. Arianna
Arianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 234
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#61 (tie) most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #85
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,747
#33. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 241
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 247 (#20 (tie) most common name, +2.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#32. Gabriella
Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 244
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#15 most common name, +17.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,325
#31. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 259
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#122 (tie) most common name, -71.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
#30. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 262
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#36 most common name, -31.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
#29. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 262
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#232 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#28. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 263
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#105 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330
#27. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 289
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#79 most common name, -63.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
#26. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 292
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#64 (tie) most common name, -56.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206
#25. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 299
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 160 (#44 most common name, -46.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#24. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 307
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 351 (#13 most common name, +14.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
#23. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 312
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#32 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #109
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,578
#22. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 328
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#19 most common name, -21.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
#21. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 331
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#197 (tie) most common name, -89.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#20. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 338
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#69 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#19. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 353
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#136 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#18. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 373
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 463 (#7 most common name, +24.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475
#17. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 416
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#87 most common name, -76.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#16. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 434
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 247 (#20 (tie) most common name, -43.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
#15. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 439
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#16 most common name, -38.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#14. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 475
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 218 (#23 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848
#13. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 485
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#80 most common name, -78.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#12. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 508
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#11 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
#11. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 523
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#61 (tie) most common name, -75.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#10. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 531
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#33 most common name, -65.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#9. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 566
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 590 (#5 most common name, +4.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#8. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 583
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#27 most common name, -65.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#7. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 639
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#8 most common name, -37.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#6. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 653
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 730 (#1 most common name, +11.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#5. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 751
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 657 (#4 most common name, -12.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#4. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 772
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 664 (#3 most common name, -14.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#3. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 796
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#2 most common name, -8.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#2. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 812
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#14 most common name, -63.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
#1. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Rhode Island
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 872
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 372 (#10 most common name, -57.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
