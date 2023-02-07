Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Rhode Island from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Jillian

Jillian is a name of English origin meaning “youthful”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 189

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#183 most common name, -78.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #127

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,709

#49. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 189

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#38 most common name, -6.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,728

#48. Leah

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 176 (#39 (tie) most common name, -7.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #67

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,388

#47. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 197

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#119 most common name, -61.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972

#46. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 206

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 262 (#18 most common name, +27.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,216

#45. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 207

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 199 (#30 most common name, -3.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

#44. Caroline

Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 213

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#66 (tie) most common name, -41.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #76

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,726

#43. Angelina

Angelina is a name of Greek origin meaning “angel or messenger”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 220

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#66 (tie) most common name, -43.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #75

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,676

#42. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 220

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#52 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215

#41. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 222

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310

#40. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#56 most common name, -39.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678

#39. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 224

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#117 most common name, -65.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029

#38. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 225

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#194 (tie) most common name, -83.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317

#37. Jenna

Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 225

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -88.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261

#36. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 227

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -94.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812

#35. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#260 most common name, -91.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,522

#34. Arianna

Arianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 234

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#61 (tie) most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #85

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,747

#33. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 241

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 247 (#20 (tie) most common name, +2.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467

#32. Gabriella

Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 244

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#15 most common name, +17.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,325

#31. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 259

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#122 (tie) most common name, -71.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734

#30. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 262

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#36 most common name, -31.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538

#29. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 262

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#232 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630

#28. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 263

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#105 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330

#27. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 289

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#79 most common name, -63.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431

#26. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 292

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#64 (tie) most common name, -56.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206

#25. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 299

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 160 (#44 most common name, -46.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963

#24. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 307

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 351 (#13 most common name, +14.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442

#23. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 312

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#32 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #109

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,578

#22. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 328

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#19 most common name, -21.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163

#21. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 331

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#197 (tie) most common name, -89.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144

#20. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 338

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#69 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768

#19. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 353

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#136 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469

#18. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 373

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 463 (#7 most common name, +24.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475

#17. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 416

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#87 most common name, -76.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801

#16. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 434

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 247 (#20 (tie) most common name, -43.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924

#15. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 439

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#16 most common name, -38.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457

#14. Julia

Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 475

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 218 (#23 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848

#13. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 485

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 106 (#80 most common name, -78.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014

#12. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 508

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#11 most common name, -28.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

#11. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 523

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#61 (tie) most common name, -75.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411

#10. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 531

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#33 most common name, -65.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281

#9. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 566

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 590 (#5 most common name, +4.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495

#8. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 583

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#27 most common name, -65.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723

#7. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 639

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#8 most common name, -37.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

#6. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 653

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 730 (#1 most common name, +11.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222

#5. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 751

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 657 (#4 most common name, -12.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305

#4. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 772

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 664 (#3 most common name, -14.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534

#3. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 796

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 726 (#2 most common name, -8.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018

#2. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 812

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#14 most common name, -63.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172

#1. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Rhode Island

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 872

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 372 (#10 most common name, -57.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

