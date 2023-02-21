“What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play.” Inspiring lines from an inspiring show…
A Middletown High School senior has a major task ahead this weekend. Like most seniors in RI, Aleksandr Kobrynich was tasked with designing a unique project for his graduation requirement. That project will be shared with the public this weekend at the Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant, where Kobrynich is staging a full theatrical production of the 1966 musical “Cabaret.”
How did it all come together? “There aren’t too many opportunities for acting in a deep, strong messaged play in our School Drama Club,” explains Kobrynich. “I’m far too busy to commit to acting with NCT (Newport Children’s Theatre), so I decided to do it myself. I joked about doing Cabaret and then it just snowballed from a joke to reality.”
Kobrynich’s decision to go with the Broadway classic was an easy one. “For one, the show doesn’t require a large set, it can be (and really is) campy. The cast isn’t obnoxiously large and I had a few talented people in mind for the leads,” he notes. “On a deeper note, it’s because of the message of the play. This strong message makes us peer back in time and watch how people let the Nazis come to power. That is a message that needs to be heard.”
“We cannot forget that the people who allowed that to happen were people, same as you and me. The subtle rise of tension between neo-nazi parties in the US (even locally in RI) is startling enough, but this isn’t just about Nazis. It’s about the population allowing this to happen, the dangerous idea that politics doesn’t involve us, and the reminder that it can still happen today,” he adds.
Staging a production like this isn’t easy. There are lots of moving parts, and Kobrynich didn’t exactly have investors lined up to support the endeavor. “We’ve had to fundraise with local businesses helping us by doing events, donations, many even contributing to a GoFundMe.” Other challenges included finding rehearsal space and a couple of health scares, with two cast members suffering concussions just weeks before opening night.
Kobrynich is proud of his “amazing cast. Seeing them bring this show to life and helping them do it has been the absolute highlight of it all,” he says. The show is open to the public. “We’d love, of course, to invite everyone to see the show on February 24th, 25th, or 26th from 7pm-10pm at the Newport Playhouse,” says Kobrynich. “I’d like to thank absolutely everyone for all their help. My parents. The cast. All of the individual donors. The businesses who’ve supported this project. The teachers who’ve shown their support. This is truly a community project, and I believe that’s shown in how much the community was willing to get out and support something so important to me.”
RIDOT will update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that it will host a public meeting at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Newport Campus to update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season. Date: Monday, March 13, 2023 Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00…
The conservation easement purchased ensures the land will be protected as open space in perpetuity.
The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced that it has announced the conservation of 11.48 acres of farmland across two parcels on Moitoza Lane in Portsmouth. The property is located within the St. Mary’s Pond and Sisson Pond drinking water supply watershed has 100% prime farmland soils, and is near other conserved lands such as…
Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings today, Monday, February 20, 2022. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect
Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today to mark the 20th anniversary of the Station nightclub fire: “February 20th will forever be a tragic and difficult day in Rhode Island’s history. Today, we mourn the 100 lives lost in the Station nightclub fire and the hundreds more whose lives will never be the same.…
