Man accused of naming fake companies, dead people, for loans
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been indicted on charges of fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in CARES Act loans for nonexistent companies and using the identities of dead people in his applications.
The federal grand jury indictment alleges that Heath Gauthier, 46, of Rochester, fraudulently applied for more than a dozen loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs between February 2020 and March 2021.
The programs were authorized by Congress to help millions of people and businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The indictment alleges that Gauthier listed the dead individuals in some loan applications as owners or employees of the fictitious companies, and submitted false tax documents and counterfeit driver’s licenses. He was charged with multiple counts of wire fraud, attempted wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
Gauthier was taken into custody Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.
Rhode Island General Assembly Advances Legislation to Improve Education, Public Safety, and Healthcare
Rhode Island General Assembly has been busy passing legislation aimed at improving the state’s education system, public safety, nursing home care, and more this week. The following are some highlights from this week’s news and events at the General Assembly. The House of Representatives passed legislation sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North…
By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Columnist Forget the U.S. hockey team knocking off the mighty Soviets at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That shocking upset doesn’t come close to the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against all imaginary odds. Or the Georgia Bulldogs somehow capturing a second straight national championship that no one except…
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials were monitoring reports Friday of sooty matter being found on parked cars throughout the state. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was unclear what exactly was falling from the sky or why, but it had not led to unhealthy air quality. In a statement,…
The American boat in The Ocean Race received permission on Friday to replace its cracked foils before the next leg of the around-the-world race — a 12,750-nautical mile run to Brazil that is the longest in the 50-year history of the event. “We are pleased with the Race Committee’s decision to allow us to replace…
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Bridge & Turnpike Authority February 19 – 25, 2023 Newport Claiborne Pell BridgeWestbound Rolling Lane Closures-2/21 and 2/22- 7…
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday announced that she is appointing Democratic state Rep. Jon Santiago to serve as the state’s first Cabinet-level veterans’ secretary. The action comes after lawmakers last year approved a bill creating the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services in response to the deaths…
The Sandywoods Farm Community Center in Tiverton, RI, is set to host a Community Outreach Event on Monday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees can expect to find a variety of activities for children and teens. The event will also highlight the social…
As President’s Day Weekend approaches, many people across the country are planning their long weekend getaways and outdoor activities. However, the National Weather Service is warning of some inclement weather for Newport, Rhode Island that may impact those plans. This afternoon, the forecast calls for showers and patchy fog, with a high near 54. It…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills requested a federal disaster declaration for seven Maine counties for damage from a wild December storm that left tens of thousands of people in the dark for Christmas. The storm caused coastal flooding and road washouts, wind damage and power outages, and other problems, she wrote Thursday…
Three fire departments in Rhode Island have been awarded new federal grants to hire additional firefighters, acquire updated communications equipment, and increase public safety in the latest round of funding made available through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs. Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed, Sheldon…
