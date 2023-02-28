The Board of Directors of the Friends of the Waterfront (FOW), the Newport-based “watchdog of the waterfront,” elected Lynda Stevenson of Newport as its new President, succeeding long-serving FOW President Johanna Vietry, who stepped down at the end of the year. Stevenson , a RI native, has been a Newport resident for over 25 years and involved in numerous civic organizations. She has served on the Board of FOW since 2019. Prior to moving to Newport, she worked in New York City as Vice President for British Khaki, a clothing manufacturer.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all of our members, I want to thank Johanna Vietry for her long service to FOW and the citizens of Newport. FOW had many successes under your leadership. Moreover, we will never know the many usurpations that have been avoided because others knew that Friends of the Waterfront was watching.” Stevenson continued “Friends of the Waterfront was created forty years ago by Mary Ferrazzoli and Newporters who were concerned about the rapid changes on the waterfront. Since then, FOW has pursued a two-pronged strategy: protect existing public access on historic rights-of-way, and increase public access between those rights-of-way by creating a Harbor Walk alongside the waterfront.”
FOW’s vision for the Newport Harbor Walk is a continuous waterfront path from The Point to King Park, and the improvement of the Harbor Walk has been a goal of the City of Newport’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan for decades. FOW’s operating philosophy is that whenever a developer seeks relief for a harborside project, city officials, boards, and commissions must always act to improve public access and complete the Harbor Walk. Several proposals with important public access implications are pending, including the latest proposal for Waites Wharf and the proposal to change The Wellington complex from 52 suites into a 151 room hotel. FOW also petitioned the City Council to examine encroachments on a right-of-way on Scott’s Wharf. There are many other locations on the waterfront where public access rights established by deeds, settlements, or court cases must be closely monitored and enforced.
Stevenson concluded: “After 40 years, there has been incremental progress on completing a continuous waterfront Harbor Walk, but major gaps remain. The public is forced away from Newport Harbor and onto the often crowded sidewalks of Thames Street and America’s Cup Avenue. We need to do better.”
Stevenson also announced that FOW will be updating and relaunching its website by May 1, and will conduct its 2023 annual membership drive starting on June 1. In the interim, all 2022 memberships will remain active thru June and any membership applications submitted in calendar year 2023 will grant membership through June 2024. Additionally, FOW will once again sponsor the popular King Park summer concert series starting in June. In addition to electing Lynda Stevenson, the other FOW officers that were elected or re-elected are Vice President Tom Gibson, Treasurer Cheryl McLarney, and Secretary Hank Kniskern.
By Meghan Kallman, a Democrat representing District 15 (Pawtucket, Providence) in the Rhode Island Senate.
I still get giddy every time I hop on the bus and ride from my home in Pawtucket to downtown Providence. I smile a big goofy smile, snap a selfie and text friends like I’m at a concert. I’m lucky to live right on the R-line, the most used (and only free) bus line in…
Last year, the Rhode Island Department of Education declared a state of emergency in child and adolescent Mental Health. A recent Centers for Disease Control report said there’s an alarming rise in mental health issues among teens, with some 10 percent actually considering suicide. When we visit with Newport Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for…
“Gideon may be a whole lot of fun to look at – just check out that overbite, but he’s even more fun to play with.”
Meet your new best friend, Gideon, this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! Gideon, who is available for adoption now at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a 10-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what else the Potter League has to say about Gideon; Dobby the House Elf? Nope, it’s our very own elf,…
Rhode Island PBS today announced that it will host its annual Uncorked! A Food & Wine Event on April 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Returning for its 23rd year, Uncorked! is the station’s largest fundraising event. Chef Ming Tsai, host of the PBS cooking show Simply Ming, will attend as the celebrity guest.…
To put the 20-year math and reading lows into context, HeyTutor analyzed the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress data from the DOE’s National Center for Education Statistics.
Several studies within the past year have shown just how detrimental remote learning has been to academic progress during the coronavirus pandemic, especially for students already disadvantaged by racial and economic achievement gaps. Harvard University’s Center for Education Policy Research, for example, looked at testing data from fall 2019 through fall 2021 of 2 million…
Stacker investigated the nature of the Trump, Biden, and Pence classified document scandals using a variety of news and government sources. Keep reading to see what these scandals have in common and how they differ.
The overclassification of government documents has been a hotly debated issue since the 1980s. In 2004, Congress held a hearing titled “Too Many Secrets: Overclassification as a barrier to critical information sharing,” which advocated for more conscientious practices to determine what information should be protected at different levels. At the federal level, there are three…
Beverly R. St.Pierre of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2023 surrounded by her family, after a short illness. Beverly was 93 years old. She was married to the late Armand St.Pierre. Beverly was born in Bronx, New York on December 1, 1929 and was the daughter of Norman and Minnie Newman.…
The Newport Secret Garden Tour is looking for volunteers for the upcoming July Tours which will take place in the city’s historic Point Section on July 7-9 from 10 AM to 4 PM.
Imagine yourself sitting in a very stunning colorful garden with a variety of trees and flowers, the sun shining down, a cool breeze grazing your face, and the sound of birds happily chirping away. Sounds delightful, right? The Newport Secret Garden Tour is looking for volunteers for the upcoming July Tours which will take place…
Newport Community Electricity Launching May 2023 with Rate of 9.361 ¢/kWh for Residential Customers
Newport residents can expect to save on their electricity bills beginning later this spring as the City of Newport readies to launch its energy aggregation program in May of 2023. The Program, dubbed Newport Community Electricity, was approved by the City Council in December of 2021 as part of an effort to provide new, competitively…
A JetBlue pilot had to take “evasive action” while landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft crossed an intersecting runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
BOSTON (AP) — A JetBlue pilot had to take “evasive action” while landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft crossed an intersecting runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The close call occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday when the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance as a JetBlue flight was…
