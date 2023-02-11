PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale.

The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay from lobster fishing until the end of April. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the closure was necessary to protect North Atlantic right whales from dangerous entanglement in fishing rope.

The whales number only about 340 in the world and return to the waters off New England every spring. But the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association contends the closure is illegal and will cause economic harm to the industry, and sued the federal agency in court this month.

The fishing group is waiting to hear about a court date, said Beth Casoni, it’s executive director. The group said in court filings that the closure harms and an industry that is “essential to Massachusetts’s culture, heritage, identity and economy,” and the court should reopen the fishing grounds.

“This action isn’t warranted, it’s overreaching and quite frankly it’s unacceptable,” Casoni said.

A spokeswoman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declined to comment on the lawsuit because it’s still in court.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has said the closures are important “to protect seasonal aggregations of right whales from potential entanglements in buoy lines.” Some environmental groups have also cheered the restriction because they see it as essential to protecting the whale, which has declined in population in recent years.

Lobster fishing in the U.S. takes place mainly off of Maine and Massachusetts, with some lobsters also coming to the docks in New Hampshire, southern New England and farther south. The industry is dealing with economic pressures, such as recent decisions by some retailers to stop selling lobsters because of concerns about the threat to whales. It’s also coping with proposed new fishing restrictions designed to protect the whales along the East Coast.

The industry is also more productive than it has ever been. U.S. lobster fishermen caught nearly 135 million pounds of lobster worth about $925 million in 2021. Lobster fishers never topped 100 million pounds in a single year until 2010.

About 110 million pounds of lobster came to the docks in Maine in 2021 and about 17 million in Massachusetts.

Sign Up For What'sUpNewp's Free Daily Newsletter

Support What'sUpNewp's Newsroom

Read More From WUN

The Ocean Race: A dogfight to the finish in Cape Town

The ETA is Sunday near noon local time – for the top four boats – as a light wind battle rages on the final approach

With just 250 nautical miles left to race (as of noon UTC on Saturday) the results of Leg 2 remain as uncertain as ever with the top four boats within just five miles on the advantage line, as they race in light, flukey, changeable conditions. And the fifth placed boat remains the fastest in the fleet having made…

Obituary: Stephen Hunter Garnett

January 7, 1928 – February 9, 2023

Stephen Hunter “Steve” Garnett, 95, of Jamestown died peacefully at home February 9, 2023. The longest survivor of nephroblastoma, he lived with one kidney for more than 77 years. Born January 7, 1928 in Greenwich, CT to his late parents, Caroline Barclay and Muscoe Russell Hunter Garnett, he graduated Class of 1945 from South Kent…

Top What’sUpNewp stories of the week

Real Estate, Pizza, Newport Folk, and more.

Here’s a look at the What’sUpNewp stories that were grabbing our reader’s attention the most this week.

70 photos from the ’70s that show how the world was changing

From politics to technological developments, pop culture, and major figures of the decade, these images tell quite a story.

All told, the 1970s were a chaotic decade. At home, the countercultural revolution of the ’60s continued with protests against the Vietnam War and demonstrations in favor of increased women’s rights. Globally, there was also a good amount of political upheaval evidenced by the Iranian Revolution, the conflicts between Egypt and Israel, and the ongoing…

This Day in RI History: February 11, 1907 – New England’s Titanic

Between 150 and 200 lives were lost according to newspaper reports at the time.

On this day in 1907, the steamship Larchmont collided with the coal schooner Harry Knowlton in the worst maritime disaster in Rhode Island’s history.  Between 150 and 200 lives were lost according to newspaper reports at the time. The exact number of deaths has been the subject of much speculation as the passenger list was…

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.