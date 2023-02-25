NEW YORK (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr.’s 23 points helped Brown defeat Columbia 84-73 on Saturday.
Lilly added three steals for the Bears (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League). Paxson Wojcik added 20 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Nana Owusu-Anane recorded 13 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the way for the Lions (7-21, 2-11) with 18 points and four assists. Liam Murphy added 11 points for Columbia. In addition, Noah Robledo finished with 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Read More From WUN
Novitskyi’s 14 help Fordham defeat Rhode Island 74-71
NEW YORK (AP) — Rostyslav Novitskyi’s 14 points helped Fordham defeat Rhode Island 74-71 on Saturday. Novitskyi had six rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (23-6, 11-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry shot 3 for 13 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to add 14…
11th Hour Racing Team prepares for longest leg in The Ocean Race history
11th Hour Racing Team will set off tomorrow, Sunday, February 26, 2023, on the longest ever leg in the history of The Ocean Race – 12,750-nautical miles (14,672-miles/23,613-kilometers) and around 35 days of racing through the Southern Ocean. The US-flagged team will cross the startline in Cape Town at 1415 local time (1215 UTC) to…
8 ways to get the most out of a walk with your dog
Walks invigorate dogs mentally and physically. Veterinarians suggest dogs should go around the block daily, if not multiple times a day. It’s estimated that 4 out of 10 people do not walk their dogs regularly, opting instead to let them out in the yard or take them outside solely for bathroom breaks. Dog parents who…
Concert Recap and Photos: Teddy Thompson at La Farge Arts Center
Note: Story and photos by Jack Casey Singer-Songwriter Teddy Thompson made an appearance at the LaFarge Arts Center, also known as the Newport Congregational Church, in a show sponsored by Newport Live, formerly Common Fence Music on February 24. As is known to happen in churches that are approaching 275 years, the heating system acted…
Director of Marketing for Spectacle Live discusses the success of shows at The JPT and future plans
In a recent interview as part of the “4Qs with” series, Dan Berube, the Director of Marketing for Spectacle Live, discussed the success of the company’s shows at The Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) and its plans for the future. When asked about the decision to bring shows to Newport, Berube emphasized…
Could 2023 be the year offshore wind energy takes off in the US?
On Feb. 22, the Biden administration announced the first auction of offshore wind leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast, which has been home to numerous offshore oil and gas wells, could provide clean power to 1.3 million homes by the end of this decade. It’s the latest in a recent expansion of…
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport; Weather Forecast Marine Forecast
No. 15 Villanova women sweep Providence 67-50
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points, Lucy Olsen had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Villanova beat Providence 67-50 on Friday night to complete the season sweep. Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East) moved a half-game behind UConn (24-5, 16-2) for the top spot in the conference standings. The Wildcats close…
West Warwick man sentenced in unemployment fraud scheme
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.