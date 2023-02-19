Some of New England’s favorite folk/rock/blues musicians will be on stage for a musical celebration of David Crosby at City Winery Boston on Monday, February 27. Tickets are on sale now for the 7:30pm show at citywinery.com/boston. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame.
The iconoclastic Crosby, who died last month was “A core artist for City Winery, and he was a frequent performer on our stages across the country,” said City Winery’s founder Michael Dorf. “What better way to celebrate his life than having some of the best musicians from New England perform David Crosby’s songs.”
The impressive line-up of artists who will perform on February 27 includes Butcher, Baglio & Estes; Will Dailey; Dwight + Nicole; Kemp Harris; Mark Erelli; Dave Herlihy; Dan Htoo-Levine; Chuck McDermott; Pat McGee; Hayley Reardon, and Tom Rush. Additional artists will be announced soon.
David Crosby was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice as a founding member of two seminal rock and roll bands, The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. His remarkable harmonies with both bands are among the seminal sounds of the 1970’s and his songwriting credits include the classics “Déjà Vu,” “Almost Cut My Hair,” and “Eight Miles High.”
The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF) at The Boch Center in Boston celebrates the lifeblood of America’s musical and cultural heritage. This non-profit organization, housed in the Wang Theatre is dedicated to honoring history while also building the foundation for the next generation of folk, Americana, and roots musicians.
“A Musical Celebration of David Crosby” at City Winery Boston on Monday, February 27 at 7:30 PM (doors at 5:30pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.
Stacker compiled a list of famous speeches from every U.S. president. Read on to understand what these speeches were about and how they relate to particular moments in U.S. history.
Presidential speeches have been an invaluable part of U.S. democracy since Washington’s inaugural address on April 30, 1789. While much of the oral tradition has remained unchanged, the evolution of mass communication has turned speeches into conversations. Using historical documents, government and political science websites, and news articles, Stacker curated a gallery of famous speeches…
Mindfulness is a word that is thrown around a lot these days, but what exactly is it?
Mindfulness is a word that is thrown around a lot these days, but what exactly is it? Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting the feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations. It involves paying attention to the present moment without judgment, in a non-reactive way.…
Three patients were transported to area hospitals.
Just a couple of hours after battling a shed fire, Portsmouth Fire Department responded at 7:51 pm to Burma Road for a motor vehicle accident. “At 1951 hours Portsmouth Firefighters responded to a 911 call in the area of Burma Rd reporting a major motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles and reports that one of…
Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to…
Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston,…
Portsmouth Fire Department responded to Sunny Acres Mobiel Home Park at 2:15 pm on Saturday.
Just after 2 pm Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park off Bristol Ferry Road in Portsmouth for a shed fire. “At 1415 hours multiple 911 calls reported a Shed Fire in the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park. Engine 3, Engine 1, and Tower Ladder 1 arrived to find a fully…
Keon Thompson’s 15 points helped UMass defeat Rhode Island 69-45 on Saturday.
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Keon Thompson’s 15 points helped UMass defeat Rhode Island 69-45 on Saturday. Thompson added six rebounds and five assists for the Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). RJ Luis added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Tafara Gapare recorded 11 points. The Minutemen…
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island using data from AAA.
Prices are holding steady as drivers demanded less gas over the last week. A gallon of gas was $3.42 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of February 17. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Colorado, Florida…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.