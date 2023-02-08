A musical celebration of the “Irish in America” is set to take place on Wednesday, March 8, at the Portsmouth Free Public Library. This event promises to be a journey of music, laughter, and storytelling as Mary King, Cathy Clasper-Torch, and Dan Lanier come together to delight the audience with their unique blend of Irish jigs, ballads, folk songs, and humor.

Irish immigrants have long captured the nation’s hearts with their music and rich cultural heritage. During the event, attendees will be transported through the various regions of the United States, where Irish immigrants traveled and influenced the local music styles. With the incorporation of new styles and instruments, the music of the Irish in America has developed into a distinct and rich cultural expression.

This free and family-friendly event is open to all ages, but registration is required due to limited space. Mary King, a renowned musician and instructor, will also lead a beginner’s lesson on an Irish jig before the program starts, inviting the audience to join in the fun. To reserve your seat, please call the Library at 683-9457 or sign up online at portsmouthlibrary.org.