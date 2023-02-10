The International Skiing History Association (ISHA) announced the recipients of its annual awards for the best works of skiing history, published in 2022. The awards include four films, ten books, four honorable mentions, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Christin Cooper, who has spent the past 30 years as the voice of women’s alpine skiing following her successful career as a US Ski Team athlete. The John Fry Award for Excellence recognized “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing” by Ryan Rogers. This award recognizes a book that stands out from the other awarded books and excels in its preservation and presentation of history.

The ISHA Awards have been established since 1993 to honor the year’s best creative works of ski history, including books, films, websites, and other media projects. This year’s winners covered several skiing disciplines, including backcountry skiing, ski jumping, cross-country and extreme skiing. The winners will be presented during an Awards Banquet in Big Sky, Montana on March 22.

The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum was also selected to receive a $5000 grant from ISHA to support a new exhibit highlighting the Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame collection.

The 2022 winners are:

Ullr Book Awards

Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow

by Heather Hansman

Österreichs Skisport im National-Sozialismus: Anpassung – Verfolgung – Kollaboration

(Austrian Ski Sport in the Time of National Socialism: Adaptation – Persecution – Collaboration)

by Andreas Praher

Surmonter les frontières à ski – Grenzen überwinden mit Ski

(Overcoming Frontiers/Limits on Skis)

by Thomas Busset and Peter Engel (Swiss – French)

Heroes in Good Company: L Company, 86th Regiment – 10th Mountain Division 1943-1945

by Skyler Bailey

Trail to Gold: The Journey of 53 Women Skiers

by the U.S. Olympic Women Cross-Country Skiers – 1972-2018

Editor Sue Wemyss

Baldur Book Award

Rise: My Story

by Lindsey Vonn

Skade Book Awards

The John Fry Award for Excellence:

Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing

by Ryan Rogers

Traveling the Old Ski Tracks of New England

by E. John B. Allen

Ski Jumping in the Northeast: Small Towns and Big Dreams

by Ariel Picton Kobayashi – Publishing agent Katie Perry

Provenance in the Snowfields: 60 Years of the Dulmison Ski Club Australia

by Donald Johnston

Film Awards:

Magic in the Mountains

by David Johnson, Coolfire Studio

Picabo

Directed by Lindsey Vonn

Agent: Mark Ervin

Production by Jalbert Productions —Joe Jay Jalbert



Lifetime Achievement

Christin Cooper

Christin Cooper will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her 30 year broadcast career as the voice of women’s alpine skiing, following her successful US Ski Team career.

ISHA Museum Grant

The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum, of Carrabassett Valley, Maine, has been selected to receive a $5000 grant from ISHA to support a new exhibit highlighting the Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame collection.

Honorable mentions

Baldur

My Life in Winters: The Extraordinary Tale of One Man’s Journey Through the Rise of the Ski Industry

by Mike Ewing

Skade

Copper Mountain Resort: Fifty years of Fortitude

by Tim Nicklas



Film

Passion and Purpose (Series)

Production by Jalbert Productions International

The ISHA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and advance the knowledge of ski history and to increase public awareness of the sport’s heritage. With members from two dozen nations, including resort and industry leaders, World Cup and Olympic racers, and passionate skiers, the ISHA is recognized worldwide as an important resource for comprehensive, accurate information on the history of ski resorts, personalities, equipment, technique, and events.

For more information on the 2022 ISHA Awards, visit https://skiinghistory.org/events.

