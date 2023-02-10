The International Skiing History Association (ISHA) announced the recipients of its annual awards for the best works of skiing history, published in 2022. The awards include four films, ten books, four honorable mentions, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Christin Cooper, who has spent the past 30 years as the voice of women’s alpine skiing following her successful career as a US Ski Team athlete. The John Fry Award for Excellence recognized “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing” by Ryan Rogers. This award recognizes a book that stands out from the other awarded books and excels in its preservation and presentation of history.

The ISHA Awards have been established since 1993 to honor the year’s best creative works of ski history, including books, films, websites, and other media projects. This year’s winners covered several skiing disciplines, including backcountry skiing, ski jumping, cross-country and extreme skiing. The winners will be presented during an Awards Banquet in Big Sky, Montana on March 22.

The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum was also selected to receive a $5000 grant from ISHA to support a new exhibit highlighting the Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame collection.

The 2022 winners are:

Ullr Book Awards

Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow

by Heather Hansman

Österreichs Skisport im National-Sozialismus: Anpassung – Verfolgung – Kollaboration

(Austrian Ski Sport in the Time of National Socialism: Adaptation – Persecution – Collaboration)

by Andreas Praher

Surmonter les frontières à ski – Grenzen überwinden mit Ski
(Overcoming Frontiers/Limits on Skis)
by Thomas Busset and Peter Engel (Swiss – French) 

 Heroes in Good Company: L Company, 86th Regiment – 10th Mountain Division 1943-1945

by Skyler Bailey 

Trail to Gold: The Journey of 53 Women Skiers
by the U.S. Olympic Women Cross-Country Skiers – 1972-2018
Editor Sue Wemyss

Baldur Book Award

 Rise: My Story

by Lindsey Vonn

Skade Book Awards

 The John Fry Award for Excellence:

Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing

by Ryan Rogers

Traveling the Old Ski Tracks of New England

by E. John B. Allen

Ski Jumping in the  Northeast: Small Towns and Big Dreams

by Ariel Picton Kobayashi – Publishing agent  Katie Perry

Provenance in the Snowfields: 60 Years of the Dulmison Ski Club Australia 
by Donald Johnston  

Film Awards:

Magic in the Mountains
by David Johnson, Coolfire Studio

Picabo
Directed by Lindsey Vonn
Agent: Mark Ervin
Production by Jalbert Productions —Joe Jay Jalbert


 Lifetime Achievement 

 Christin Cooper

Christin Cooper will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her 30 year broadcast career as the voice of women’s alpine skiing, following her successful US Ski Team career.

 ISHA Museum Grant

The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum, of Carrabassett Valley, Maine, has been selected to receive a $5000 grant from ISHA to support a new exhibit highlighting the Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame collection.

Honorable mentions

Baldur

My Life in Winters: The Extraordinary Tale of One Man’s Journey Through the Rise of the Ski Industry

by Mike Ewing

Skade

Copper Mountain Resort: Fifty years of Fortitude

by Tim Nicklas


Film

Passion and Purpose (Series)

Production by Jalbert Productions International

The ISHA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve and advance the knowledge of ski history and to increase public awareness of the sport’s heritage. With members from two dozen nations, including resort and industry leaders, World Cup and Olympic racers, and passionate skiers, the ISHA is recognized worldwide as an important resource for comprehensive, accurate information on the history of ski resorts, personalities, equipment, technique, and events.

For more information on the 2022 ISHA Awards, visit https://skiinghistory.org/events.

Sign Up For What'sUpNewp's Free Daily Newsletter

Support What'sUpNewp's Newsroom

Read More From WUN

When Are Taxes Due?

ProPublica’s free tax guide is back for 2023 with information about when taxes are due and how to get an extension on the filing date if you need one.

by Kristen DoererProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.Series: The ProPublica Free Tax Guide Free, Fact-Checked Tax Information. That’s All.On Jan. 23, 2023, the IRS began accepting and processing returns for the 2022 tax year. That means that the…

Obituary: Roger F. Winiarski

January 18, 1944 – February 06, 2023

Roger F. Winiarski, 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, died on February 6, 2023 at the VA Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of the late Carol (Spinacci) Winiarski. Born in Fall River, MA on January 18, 1944, He was the son of Francis and Louise (Macleod) Winiarski. His family moved to Tiverton in 1953…

Jamestown Arts Center to host a panel discussion on ‘Outsider Art: Harnessing Color’

Artist and outsider art enthusiast Kim Pinksaw will lead the panel.

On Thursday, March 2, the Jamestown Arts Center will host a free panel discussion with current exhibit artists and curators to discuss the exhibit’s theme, Outsider Art: Harnessing Color, currently available to view through April 1.  The exhibit celebrates creating without limitation and builds upon the term Outsider Art, which notably refers to a diverse…

The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz

Test your reading with a weekly quiz drawn from some of our favorite stories. Questions this week on the State of the Union, earthquake in Turkey, Black History Month and New Zealand’s surprising new tax.

The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz Fritz Holznagel, The Conversation We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our newish quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com. Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation This article is republished from The…

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The following is the National Weather Service Surf Zone Forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.