Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home.

Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.

A gallon of gas was $3.49 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of February 3. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Utah and Colorado saw gas prices increase the most of any other states while Delaware, Ohio, and Florida saw gas prices per gallon decline several cents.

Rhode Island by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.42
– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)
– Year change: +$0.01 (+0.4%)
– Gas tax: $0.35 per gallon (#12 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.08
– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.6%)
– Year change: +$1.33 (+35.5%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas
#1. Hawaii: $4.93
#2. California: $4.60
#3. Washington: $4.13

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Texas: $3.12
#2. Mississippi: $3.15
#3. Missouri: $3.16

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

The Latest from What'sUpNewp

Industries losing and gaining the most jobs

Stacker used data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover report to see which industries recorded a growth in job openings and which saw open positions shrink in December 2022 compared to a year prior.

Mount Washington experiences record-setting wind chill

Arctic air descended into the Northeast on Saturday morning, bringing dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills that dropped to minus 45 to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 43 to minus 45 C) in many areas.

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Stacker

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative...