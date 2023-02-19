This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Station Nightclub Fire, a tragedy that left an indelible scar on the psyche of many Rhode Islanders. In a state this small, if you didn’t know someone directly affected, chances are you know someone affected indirectly by the events that night. And while the scar may have faded, the wound still aches this time of year. The ripples of 100 souls lost and 230 more injured still cause waves of pain across the Ocean State.
The healing process can be long and difficult, and the scars can be not only physical but also psychological. Six months after the fire, a former colleague from the ProJo, Brian Jones, wrote a piece in the Providence Phoenix on healing. It mainly focused on losing my best friend, but also on the response in the wake of that night to ease everyone’s minds so that a similar occurrence could never happen again. Looking back at that time now, it was like a scab had just finished forming and the pain was still intense.
In the fire’s aftermath, many started foundations and scholarship funds to help ease the pain, and it has. Nothing keeps a loved one’s memory alive better than a charitable gift given in their name on a regular basis. The Michael J. Gonsalves ’86 Fund at Rhode Island College has awarded scholarships to those affected by the fire and those not, and every time I’ve been able to meet a recipient, the tears shed have acted like a salve for my soul. I can only imagine it is the same for everyone else who has done the same.
One thing that holds true from that original article from almost 20 years ago, even though I helped form the Station Fire Memorial Foundation, is that I still have a hard time visiting the site. I’m not alone in feeling that way. Over the course of my professional life, I’ve worked with many first responders, and most have a hard time even speaking about that night and the days that followed. It just goes to show how traumatic events leave lasting scars, and everyone deals in their own ways, and heals at their own pace. Hopefully, those who remain silent have some outlet.
The point here – there is no straight line when it comes to surviving an event like this. Sure, there may be five stages of grief, but while it may be easy to get past denial and bargaining, and even gain acceptance, for the mass trauma caused on February 20, 2003, it is understandable if the anniversary dredges up feelings of anger and drags people into varying degrees of depression. The best way to defeat that is to talk to friends, family, and those who understand exactly what was endured. If you start feeling phantom pain from a scar don’t let it break open, seek help. And remember, if you start to despair, we got through this as a state, and our motto is, “Hope.”
As suicide rates nudge upwards, the Rhode Island Department of Health is developing a suicide prevention plan, according to a leading suicide prevention advocate. This comes at a time when there is a dramatic upswing in behavioral health issues among high schoolers nationwide, with 42 percent of high school students reportedly experiencing persistent feelings of…
Stacker compiled a list of famous speeches from every U.S. president. Read on to understand what these speeches were about and how they relate to particular moments in U.S. history.
Presidential speeches have been an invaluable part of U.S. democracy since Washington’s inaugural address on April 30, 1789. While much of the oral tradition has remained unchanged, the evolution of mass communication has turned speeches into conversations. Using historical documents, government and political science websites, and news articles, Stacker curated a gallery of famous speeches…
Mindfulness is a word that is thrown around a lot these days, but what exactly is it?
Mindfulness is a word that is thrown around a lot these days, but what exactly is it? Mindfulness is a mental state achieved by focusing awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting the feelings, thoughts, and bodily sensations. It involves paying attention to the present moment without judgment, in a non-reactive way.…
Tribute concert to benefit Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame
Some of New England’s favorite folk/rock/blues musicians will be on stage for a musical celebration of David Crosby at City Winery Boston on Monday, February 27. Tickets are on sale now for the 7:30pm show at citywinery.com/boston. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. The iconoclastic Crosby, who died last month was “A…
Three patients were transported to area hospitals.
Just a couple of hours after battling a shed fire, Portsmouth Fire Department responded at 7:51 pm to Burma Road for a motor vehicle accident. “At 1951 hours Portsmouth Firefighters responded to a 911 call in the area of Burma Rd reporting a major motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles and reports that one of…
Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to…
Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored two minutes into his first game in six weeks, Trent Frederic had a pair of goals and Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nick Foligno, Patrice Bergeron and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston,…
Portsmouth Fire Department responded to Sunny Acres Mobiel Home Park at 2:15 pm on Saturday.
Just after 2 pm Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park off Bristol Ferry Road in Portsmouth for a shed fire. “At 1415 hours multiple 911 calls reported a Shed Fire in the Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park. Engine 3, Engine 1, and Tower Ladder 1 arrived to find a fully…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.