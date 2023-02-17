The Sandywoods Farm Community Center in Tiverton, RI, is set to host a Community Outreach Event on Monday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees can expect to find a variety of activities for children and teens.

The event will also highlight the social service agencies and local organizations serving Tiverton and Newport County. Representatives from Boys & Girls Club, Child & Family RI – Family Care Community Partnership (FCCP), Early Childhood Outreach/Newport County Regional Special Education Program, East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP), Housing Hotline, Newport Mental Health, PFLAG Greater Providence Chapter, Rhode Island Parent Information Network (RIPIN), RI Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Tiverton Farmers Market, Tiverton Police Department, Tiverton Prevention Coalition, Tiverton Senior Center, Tiverton Public Library, We Make RI Work and more will be present to provide information, resources, and programs that enrich the community and enhance the well-being of those they serve.

The event is a joint effort by the residents of Sandywoods Farm and Applecreek Apartments, the Tiverton Police Department, and the Tiverton Public Library. Veronica Bourget, Resident Service Coordinator for Sandywoods Farm and Applecreek Apartments, says, “Sandywoods Farms & Applecreek Apartments are delighted to host this event for the Tiverton community! We look forward to meeting you all!”

Lieutenant John Leduc of the Tiverton Police Department adds that “an important part of the Tiverton Police Department’s mission is to immerse ourselves within the community we serve. We very much look forward to having the opportunity to do so on March 13th.”

Registration for the event is not required, but those interested may sign up at https://tivertonlibrary.org to receive email reminders. This event promises to provide an excellent opportunity for the Tiverton community to come together and learn more about the services and resources available to them.