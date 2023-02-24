BOSTON (AP) — Boston public health officials have alerted health care providers in the city about a “concerning” increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses among people who believed they were using cocaine.
The Boston Public Health Commission announced Thursday that city Emergency Medical Services responded to 11 suspected cases in one 24-hour period earlier this week.
“Fentanyl is a highly dangerous substance that even in small amounts can lead to a fatal overdose, so we urge all residents, health care providers, recovery workers, and outreach workers to remain vigilant for signs of opioid overdose, including among individuals who use cocaine,” city Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said in a statement.
Fentanyl is a potent opioid 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin, the health commission said. It suppresses breathing, and at high doses can cause a fatal loss of oxygen. People who primarily use stimulants like cocaine may not have an opioid tolerance, making them more susceptible to fentanyl overdoses.
In 2021, the state found 12% of cocaine samples tested in Boston flagged positive for fentanyl.
Cocaine and other street drugs laced with fentanyl is a nationwide problem, according to a 2020 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The New York State Department of Health in December warned about the prevalence of fentanyl in cocaine and other illicit drugs.
A West Warwick man who admitted to a federal judge that he participated in a conspiracy to use the stolen identities of others to gain COVID related unemployment insurance benefits was sentenced today to three years in federal prison
Test your reading with a weekly quiz drawn from some of our favorite stories. Questions this week on Jimmy Carter, tattoos, literary revisions and stargazing.
Plonk Wine Club researched the best and worst of vineyard-centric cinema and highlighted 15 of the greatest wine movies to grace the silver screen.
Alice F. Stratford, 88, of Middletown, RI died Wednesday February 22, 2023. Alice was born in Middletown on November 7, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Manuel V. Corey and Alexandria M. Corey. In 1948 the Corey’s purchased Whitehall Farm in Middletown where Alice would live for the rest of her life. She…
Stacker collected Metacritic data on films that were released in theaters or on streaming services in January and February to find the best movies of 2023 so far.
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
It provides a financial incentive for graduates pursuing a career or starting a business in Rhode Island in STEM fields by defraying student loan payments for up to four years.
Rep. Justine A. Caldwell and Senator Victoria Gu are sponsoring legislation to make it easier for residents to participate in local government by allowing advisory boards and commissions to hold meetings via videoconference and allowing residents to testify remotely in certain local meetings including town council, planning, zoning and school committee meetings.
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
Scanners distributed out to bars or establishments at their request.
The Associated Press (AP) is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.