LENOX, Mass. (AP) — There will be something for everyone at Tanglewood this summer, from traditional performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops to shows featuring dozens of new performers, conductors, and composers as well as the crowd-pleasing popular artist series, the BSO announced Wednesday.

The season that starts on June 22 and runs until late August includes 48 artists in their Tanglewood or BSO debuts, and works by 29 living composers, including world premieres and five commissioned works, the orchestra said in a statement.

Tanglewood, located in the towns of Lenox and Stockbridge in the Berkshire mountains of western Massachusetts, has been the the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937.

BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons is scheduled to conduct a series of performances, including an opening concert on July 7 with Wynton Marsalis’s Herald, Holler, and Hallelujah, followed by Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4.

A Nelsons-led BSO concert performance of Mozart’s opera “Così fan tutte,” with Nicole Cabell and Kate Lindsey in the lead female roles is scheduled for July 15.

Keith Lockhart leads five Boston Pops programs, including a new symphonic version of “Ragtime,” a concert film presentation of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” and “Star Wars: The Story in Music,” featuring the most memorable music from the franchise’s movies.

Film Night on Aug. 5 with conductors John Williams and David Newman will feature classic film clips and favorite film score themes.

The popular artist series features two performances by Berkshires resident James Taylor and his All-Star Band including a Fourth of July concert; and shows by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, the Steve Miller Band, Train, and an episode of “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” NPR’s irreverent news quiz show.

Tickets go on sale March 9.