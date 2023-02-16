Newport’s famous BankNewport 10 Miler road race has announced that BankNewport will continue as the title sponsor of the event through 2025. Produced by Gray Matter Marketing, the race is set to take place on June 4th, 2023, and is a highly anticipated event for runners near and far.

President of Gray Matter Marketing, Matt Gray, expressed excitement about the ongoing support from BankNewport, stating, “With the additional and ongoing support of BankNewport, we can ensure the longevity of this event and all the benefits it has to our city. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with BankNewport to promote Newport as a running destination.”

BankNewport’s Executive Vice President and Chief Engagement Officer, Wendy Kagan, also shared her enthusiasm for the sponsorship, highlighting the race’s scenic course that “highlights the beauty of Newport.” The event is also a way for BankNewport to support two local causes, the Fort Adams Trust and the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County.

The course of the BankNewport 10 Miler starts and finishes at Fort Adams, and runners will pass some of Newport’s most stunning scenery and iconic landmarks along the way. Since its start in 2012, the event has raised over $85,000 for the Fort Adams Trust and the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County.

Finishers of the event are awarded a custom-designed medal, a participant t-shirt, and can enjoy the finish line festival that includes a beer garden from local craft brewery Ragged Island. Tickets for the BankNewport 10 Miler on June 4th, 2023, are available for purchase on the event’s website, www.banknewport10miler.com.

