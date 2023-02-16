Newport’s famous BankNewport 10 Miler road race has announced that BankNewport will continue as the title sponsor of the event through 2025. Produced by Gray Matter Marketing, the race is set to take place on June 4th, 2023, and is a highly anticipated event for runners near and far.
President of Gray Matter Marketing, Matt Gray, expressed excitement about the ongoing support from BankNewport, stating, “With the additional and ongoing support of BankNewport, we can ensure the longevity of this event and all the benefits it has to our city. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with BankNewport to promote Newport as a running destination.”
BankNewport’s Executive Vice President and Chief Engagement Officer, Wendy Kagan, also shared her enthusiasm for the sponsorship, highlighting the race’s scenic course that “highlights the beauty of Newport.” The event is also a way for BankNewport to support two local causes, the Fort Adams Trust and the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County.
The course of the BankNewport 10 Miler starts and finishes at Fort Adams, and runners will pass some of Newport’s most stunning scenery and iconic landmarks along the way. Since its start in 2012, the event has raised over $85,000 for the Fort Adams Trust and the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County.
Finishers of the event are awarded a custom-designed medal, a participant t-shirt, and can enjoy the finish line festival that includes a beer garden from local craft brewery Ragged Island. Tickets for the BankNewport 10 Miler on June 4th, 2023, are available for purchase on the event’s website, www.banknewport10miler.com.
With the ice bar as the centerpiece, guests can savor specialty drinks while enjoying views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Harbor.
Residents and tourists alike are gearing up for one of the most popular Newport Winter Festival activities – Polar Pineapples! Celebrating its 8th year, Polar Pineapples is back and better than ever. Taking place at Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s), Polar Pineapples will take place on Friday, February 17th, and Saturday, February 18th, from…
Stacker compiled statistics about where people in Providence are looking to buy homes using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com.
The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a period of frantic, domestic migration that saw Americans moving farther away from established urban centers. The number of homes sold every month has slowed as interest rates have risen, cooling some of those pandemic trends. But many Americans are still choosing to move long distances, and the vast majority…
This year’s concert featured a number of well-known locals, including established performers and rising stars playing Revival Brewing at Lost Valley Pizza in Providence.
The Love Hangover is an annual post-Valentine’s Day event established by Providence-based artist and musician Jen Long. This year’s concert featured a number of well-known locals, including established performers and rising stars playing Revival Brewing at Lost Valley Pizza in Providence. The show was a benefit for RIOT RI, a non-profit that uses music creation,…
The Newport, Rhode Island-based team discovered the damage when the boat was lifted from the water after arriving in Cape Town for the completion of the second leg.
The American boat in The Ocean Race sustained cracks in both foils during the second leg of the around-the-world competition and has asked for permission to replace them before leaving on the 12,750-nautical mile run to Brazil — the longest leg in the 50-year history of the event. “To head into the Southern Ocean for…
Keep reading to discover the Italian American films that cleaned up at the Oscars and find out which controversial director appeared on the list multiple times.
The 1970s were a magical time for movies, with a whole new crop of stars and directors becoming household names, from Robert Redford and Al Pacino to Steven Spielberg and Woody Allen. After the tumultuous ’60s that included the civil rights movement, the sexual revolution, and the Vietnam War, America was a different place, and…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.