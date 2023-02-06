

Providence, RI—The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for grants to arts and culture organizations, individual artists, and health-based, social service, and community-based organizations. In addition to the standard offerings, this grant cycle includes updated and revamped grants for arts and health, which provides funding to health-related arts programs and artist residencies.

The deadline to complete an application for the offered grants is April 3.

The staff is hosting workshops and office hours to assist with the application process. A RISCA Grant Writing and Budget Workshop covering all grant offerings will be an online event on Feb. 22. On Feb. 28; there will be an in-person workshop at the South Providence Library, 441 Prairie Ave., Providence. To learn more and RSVP for the workshops and staff assistance, including office hours, visit RISCA’s grant application support page by clicking here.

Grants are being offered in the following categories:

Arts and Health Grant funds both non-clinical arts engagements that promote and facilitate individual health and public arts activities that provide a public health benefit in Rhode Island communities.

Project Grants in Education provide support to schools, non-profit organizations, arts educators and teaching artists. Recipients engage students in rich and meaningful artistic experiences in dedicated learning environments.

Project Grants for Organizations offer grants of up to $3,000 in support of arts and culture projects that are relevant and meaningful to Rhode Island communities.

General Operating Support for Organizations Program is multi-year unrestricted operating support to arts and culture organizations and culturally specific organizations. Grantees meaningfully engage and inspire their community through arts and culture programming.

A Community Engaged Project Grant is funding of up to $3,000 for artists or groups of artists to create arts and culture projects that are directly and actively engaged with Rhode Island residents.

Make Art Grant provides grants of up to $3,000 for artists or groups of artists to create or continue specific artwork in any discipline. Projects must have specific goals, although completion and public showing of the art is not required.

“With the introduction of the newly revamped grants for arts in the health sector, we continue to be responsive in our grant programs, creating relevant programs that provide opportunities for Rhode Island’s cultural community to serve in broader ways,” RISCA’s Executive Director, Lynne McCormack said. “As reflected in our community driven strategic plan, these opportunities center accessibility and equity in our grantmaking and support the goals of Governor McKee and Lt. Governor Matos.”

About Rhode Island State Council on the Arts: Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. Visit http://www.arts.ri.gov for more information.