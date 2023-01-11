The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, has partnered with New York City’s acclaimed Maison Premiere to create a first-of-its-kind, collaborative private dining experience called “Upstairs/Downstairs: A Gilded Age Dinner Party.”

The bespoke dinner will feature a nine-course menu and a cocktail experience curated by William Elliott, the managing partner and bar director of the James Beard award-winning Maison Premiere.

The immersive offering will be available for both guests and locals, and is inspired by the raucous parties of the early 20th century, when Newport’s most legendary families threw extravagant soirées.

“We are thrilled to partner with Maison Premiere, a like-minded brand who has long been lauded for excellence in cocktail artistry,” said Daniel Braun, general manager of The Vanderbilt. “We’re excited to give The Vanderbilt and the Newport community exclusive access to this one-of-a-kind experience, being the first and only offsite location offering the brand’s famed libations.”

The Upstairs/Downstairs: A Gilded Age Dinner Party with Maison Premiere will be available through May 30, 2023, and starting rate for the experience is $500 per person + tax and gratuity.

