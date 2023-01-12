A Gale Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Narragansett Bay, with strong winds and hazardous waves expected to affect the area from 10 PM tonight to 1 PM EST on Friday.

The warning advises mariners to alter their plans and seek safe harbor or secure their vessels to avoid dangerous conditions. The Hazardous Weather Outlook for the region also notes the potential for gale-force winds and advises residents to stay informed via NOAA Weather Radio or weather.gov for updates. Spotter activation is not currently expected.

Gale Warning

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 316 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023 ANZ236-122130- /O.UPG.KBOX.GL.A.0001.230113T0600Z-230113T1800Z/ /O.NEW.KBOX.GL.W.0001.230113T0300Z-230113T1800Z/ Narragansett Bay- 316 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Narragansett Bay. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 408 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023 ANZ236-130915- Narragansett Bay- 408 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Rhode Island coastal waters. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Gale Warning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Gale Warning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.