Stop & Shop announced today that it has expanded the availability of its Flashfood program to all 21 of its Rhode Island locations. Flashfood is a digital marketplace that significantly reduces food waste at the retail level by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best by date.

Since partnering with Stop & Shop in 2021, nearly 20,000 shoppers across the Northeast have used Flashfood to save money on groceries while also diverting over 168,000 pounds of food from landfills. Now with 21 additional Rhode Island stores offering Flashfood, sales through the app will further decrease food waste throughout the Northeast while adding to the staggering 60 million pounds of food across the U.S. and Canada that has already been diverted from landfills due to the program.

With Flashfood, shoppers save up to 50% off items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh produce, baked goods, and more. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy discounted items directly through the Flashfood app on their mobile phone, and then simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating store.

Stop & Shop’s partnership with Flashfood kicked off in 2021 in Worcester, MA. Flashfood has since expanded to nearly 70 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, diverting over 168,000 pounds of food from landfills – preventing 319,200 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) from being released into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to the CO2e emissions of driving over 350,000 miles in the average car.

“With sustainability-minded partners like Stop & Shop, we’re able to reduce more food waste while giving families a means to purchase quality fresh food for less,” said Josh Domingues, Founder and CEO, Flashfood. “With nearly one in three Rhode Island households struggling with food insecurity, our expansion throughout the region will help improve accessibility to affordable food for more people.”

Stop & Shop’s expansion throughout Rhode Island is part of the grocer’s 2023 rollout plans to make Flashfood available at more locations including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. All current Flashfood store locations can be found via the store locator.