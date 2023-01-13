Singing For Shelter co-founder Anne Gorman (center) recently presented the $10,000 proceeds of the annual holiday concert to McKinney Shelter director Ken Robinson and Lucy’s Hearth director Ashley Salemi Tarvis.

Photo provided by Mark Gorman.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the annual concert, which features dozen of local musicians, has raised and donated $160,000 to the two local homeless shelters.

