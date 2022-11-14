On Thursday, December 8, at Channing Church in Newport, local musicians will again host an acoustic Christmas concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter. Doors open at 6:30, and music starts at 7:00 pm. Singing For Shelter is in its 15th year and raises much-needed funds for our area’s homeless shelters.

Tickets are $27, with children accompanied by an adult free. For tickets, visit Lucy’s Hearth, 19 Valley Road, Middletown, RI, or email MarkGorman56@gmail.com. There may be tickets available at the door. We’ll be providing access to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community with an ASL interpreter. Facilities are handicapped accessible. Face masks are recommended but not mandatory. For those unable to attend, donations can be made at lucyshearth.org and mckinneyshelter.org

Concert organizers Mark and Anne Gorman are anticipating a great night of music. “This year’s line-up includes our founding musicians along with a nice mixture of new acts,” Gorman said. “It’s always a wonderful way to get into the holiday spirit and the warm acoustics of Channing Church set just the right mood for an intimate musical experience.”

Scheduled to perform are Jimmy Winters, Chuck and Toni Ciany, Mel, Leslie Grimes and Matt Bruneau, John Monllos and Joanne Rodino, Tom Perrotti and EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks, Carrigan Nelson and Steve Rodrigues, Julie Bisbano, Diane and Chris Myers, Rand Bradbury, Dragonfly Marie, Ed McGuirl with Joe Lambiase, Jack Moore and Jim Chapin, Ray Davis and Mark T. Small, Jack Casey, Ed Ledwith, Fastnet Irish Session Crew and the Singing For Shelter All-Stars.

“As the weather turns colder, we’re reminded that this year’s winter promises to be particularly brutal for our neighbors experiencing homelessness. On a typical night in Rhode Island, there are about 1200 people without housing and of those, 400 are children,” Gorman said. “Every dollar we raise goes directly to these two local shelters and the need couldn’t be greater.”