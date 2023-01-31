A total of 2,069 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s (WPI) fall 2022 Dean’s List, including seven students from Newport County.

The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a level of independence beyond what is required in traditional courses. WPI students work on open-ended problems for communities around the world. The problems are important and the impact is real” said dean of undergraduate studies Arthur C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”

The following Newport County students were named to the Dean’s List for fall 2022:

Pau Alcolea Vila of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, majoring in Robotics Engineering (BS), class of 2026

Matthew Andrade of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, majoring in Engineering – To Be Declared (BS), class of 2026

Eric Kasischke of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, majoring in Chemical Engineering (BS), class of 2024

Delaney Lippert of Little Compton, Rhode Island, majoring in Biomedical Engineering (BS), class of 2025

Crystal Murray of Tiverton, Rhode Island, majoring in Biomedical Engineering (BS), class of 2023

Sean Obert of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, majoring in Engineering – To Be Declared (BS), class of 2026

Morgan Raposa of Tiverton, RI, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, class of 2024

