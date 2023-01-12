Castle Hill Inn is celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year with a special three-course lunch crafted by the newly appointed Executive Chef Andy Taur.

The event, which runs from January 27th through February 5th, will feature a menu inspired by Chef Andy’s Chinese heritage and is priced at $35 per person.

Guests can expect a variety of delicious dishes, including Pork Shumai and Vegetable Dumplings made with chili crunch and black vinegar, and “Long Life” Noodles with Rabbit ragu and fried shallots. The full menu can be viewed on the Castle Hill Inn website.

Reservations for the Lunar New Year lunch are now open and can be made online at the Castle Hill Inn website.