The Killers Next Door, a feature-length thriller written and directed by Lincoln, RI resident Michael A. LoCicero, has been released worldwide on streaming platforms Amazon Prime and Vudu.

The film follows a young couple’s weekend getaway in the secluded woods of New Hampshire that turns into a bloody fight for survival when they cross paths with two desperate ex-convicts on the run.

The cast includes Massachusetts-based actress Rosanna Jimenez and Rhode Island native Sean Carmichael as the young couple, and David Pridemore of Oxford, MA as one of the ex-convicts.

The film was produced by RI-based JL Pictures, founded by LoCicero and Executive Producer Nick Mazonowicz, and distributed by Deskpop Entertainment and MPX Motion Picture Exchange.

Talking about the film’s worldwide digital release, Mazonowicz, of Rehoboth, MA, says, “We have been extremely humbled by the reaction The Killers Next Door has received from early New England screenings,” he goes on to add “and we are beyond thrilled for the opportunity to introduce our film to a global audience through Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.”

The inspiration for the film came from LoCicero’s visits to his family’s secluded cabin in rural New Hampshire and his interest in the true crime genre. The film was shot on a shoestring budget in New Hampshire and Rhode Island, with principal photography taking place at locations including Dick’s Village Store in Danbury, NH and The Lodge Pub in Lincoln, RI.

“My wife and I have what some may say is an unhealthy obsession for true crime thrillers. We love In Cold Blood, Fargo, Dead Calm…not to mention have watched countless episodes of Dateline,” LoCicero explains. “The stories are so captivating because they show extreme events that we hope we’ll never have to experience ourselves, but make us ask, ‘What if that happened to me?’

With The Killers Next Door, LoCicero takes his examination to the next level, asking, “What are everyday people capable of when pushed to the limits and challenged to fight for their very survival?”