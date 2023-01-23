PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced the launch of Rhode Island’s Address Confidentiality Program, a mail-forwarding program designed to protect the home addresses of victims of domestic violence.

“I am proud to launch the Address Confidentiality Program and offer these critical supports to the members of our community who have survived domestic violence and other crimes,” said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. “This program will help protect survivors’ personal information and enable them to continue to participate in civic life and other essential business. I encourage all eligible individuals who are interested in the program to apply.”??

The Rhode Island Department of State previously offered a similar program for voting purposes only. Through legislation passed in 2022, sponsored by then-Representative Amore and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dawn Euer, the program has now been expanded to provide mail-forwarding services.

“This program will make safe participation in public life possible for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other abuse, supporting these survivors as they build their futures,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown). “I am proud to have sponsored this legislation, and I thank the Secretary of State’s office for their partnership in implementing this program.”

Program participants will receive a unique identification number and the Address Confidentiality Program Post Office Box address, which can be used as the participant’s substitute address. All first-class, registered, and certified mail received through the Post Office Box on the participant’s behalf will be forwarded to the participant by the Rhode Island Department of State.

“The RICADV envisions a future that is free from violence for all, including survivors of domestic abuse in Rhode Island. When survivors spoke out and shared their stories and need for safety, we were proud that Rhode Islanders listened, and legislators acted,” said Lucy Rios, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “The Address Confidentiality Program provides much-needed protections for survivors and their children who need to feel safe and secure in their new homes after relocating.”

The program is available to victims of domestic violence who have had to move or are planning to move to a new location for safety reasons. Other people living in the same household as the victim, such as children, parents, partners, or siblings, may also be eligible to participate.

Full eligibility information and application materials are available online at www.sos.ri.gov/AddressConfidentialityProgram, or by mail, fax, phone, or email from the Rhode Island Department of State. Assistance completing the application is available through the Rhode Island Department of State as well as partner agencies, including the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

To learn more about the Address Confidentiality Program, visit www.sos.ri.gov/AddressConfidentialityProgram.

