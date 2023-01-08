Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.

Several new establishments are participating this year including Nashville-themed Moonshine Alley in Providence, and the Providence Oyster Bar in East Greenwich. Other popular destinations include Chapel Grille in Cranston, Iron Works in Warwick, and Nick’s on Broadway in Providence.

Take a well-deserved break from the kitchen, while showing your support for Rhode Island’s amazing restaurants. Take-out options are also available at many establishments. Check with your favorite dinner spot for details. For a full lineup of participating restaurants, check the website here.

