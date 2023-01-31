Two Aquidneck Island nonprofit organizations have been awarded grants by Bank Rhode Island (BankRI).

Newport Contemporary Ballet (formerly Island Moving Company) and Potter League for Animals both received funding through the bank’s most recent charitable initiatives.

“This is an especially challenging time for nonprofits and an opportunity for all who are able, to step up and support programs making a difference in every community in our state,” said Will Tsonos, President & CEO of BankRI in a statement. “These funds will help our grantee organizations advance the important work that impacts the lives of so many Rhode Islanders.”

Facing what may be the highest level of demand for its services ever, Potter League received $5,000 from BankRI. The grant is helping to support the areas of greatest need among the organization’s programs, benefiting animals and their owners across the state thanks to its physical presence on Aquidneck Island, in Warwick and Riverside. This includes foster and adoption, the Pets in Need Veterinary Clinic, mobile vaccine services, and the spay/neuter clinic. Last year, Potter League’s work touched some 11,000+ animals, while also providing more than 29,000 pounds of pet food to animal owners facing economic hardship.

“We often must quickly shift our services to meet the emerging needs of families with pets. The flexibility BankRI has provided in the way they support our programs makes an enormous difference,” said Brad Shear, CEO of Potter League for Animals. in a statement “Right now, many pet owners are struggling, and that is especially true when families are experiencing housing and financial uncertainty. If not for the generosity of our community and our programs, thousands of local pets would not have access to the care they need.”

In support of the ‘Dancing through Boundaries’ program it offers to students at Pell Elementary School, Newport Contemporary Ballet received a $2,500 grant. The program is an arts-integrated effort that is brought directly to students in their classrooms and empowers public school teachers to incorporate creative strategies for reaching non-traditional learners. Its goal is to open new pathways for young people to succeed in school and in life.