Thomas M. Butala, 67 passed away on Friday January 20, 2023, at home with his loving family by his side.



Tom was born June 5, 1955, in Detroit, MI to Edward and Pearl (Aho) Butala.

Tom joined the Navy in 1974, as a submariner, and served aboard the USS Whale (SSN-638). After leaving the Navy in 1980, he and his family settled in Middletown, RI. He continued his love for the military and submarines by working as an engineer at Raytheon. Tom spent several years within the Middletown Little League system not only as a coach but a mentor to many.

Tom is survived by his wife Pam, his daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Jerry, his youngest daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Jeff, and his grandson his best buddy Jackson. Also his brothers Paul, David, and sister Mary. As well as predeceased brother Robert.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday January 29, 2023, from 3-6 pm in Memorial Funeral Home in Newport.

Burial will be private.