Theodore Tasch Chambers Jr., 66, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away suddenly on December 24, 2022, at Newport Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of Tina (de Mello) Chambers.

Theodore was born January 4, 1956, in the Bronx, NY to Theodore and Jeanne Chambers. Ted served in the U.S. Navy as well as the Rhode Island National Guard, during the Gulf War. He received many commendations during his service, including: the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Joint Service Commendation Medal (twice awarded), the Army Achievement Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. Ted was very proud of his military service.

After retiring from the military, Ted was employed at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center working in Cyber Security. He not only enjoyed the job but also his co-workers and those he met while traveling. He seemed to have a knack for making friends wherever he went and had many. He will be dearly missed by all.

Theodore is survived by his beloved wife Tina Chambers, and his children; Theodore Chambers III, Jason Haupt, Tara Moyer, Margo Haupt, Vaughn Haupt, Gianna Chambers, Jonathan de Mello, Ashley Morris and Melissa Morris, as well as 19 grandchildren.

Calling hours are omitted.

Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI on January 10, 2023 at 11:00 am.