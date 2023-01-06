STSC Arthur “Curt” Curtis Berggren Jr., USN, (Ret.), 66, of Hope Valley, RI, “crossed the bar” on December 20, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Maynard) Berggren.

Curt was born in Worcester MA. He grew up in Holden MA and graduated from Wachusett Regional High school. He served in the US Navy as a Submarine Sonar Technician on various submarines including the USS Honolulu (SSN-718), USS Lafayette (SSBN-616), and the USS L. Mendel Rivers (SSN-686), retiring in 1996. Curt sailed, mostly under, all of the oceans and seas of the globe, visiting many foreign ports. After his career in the Navy, Curt worked as a Systems Engineer first at Raytheon Technologies Corp. in Portsmouth, RI and then at SEACORP in Middletown, RI. Curt’s entire working life was devoted to the U.S. Submarine Force.

Curt loved the sea and boating. In particular the waters of Narragansett Bay, Block Island Sound and especially the area off of Sachuest Point. He was a tremendous friend to many, quick witted with a warm sense of humor, and always the first to offer a helping hand. He was well traveled and an engaging conversationalist.

Curt is survived by his wife, Linda Berggren and his stepchildren; Michael Kelly (Missy Greene) of Woodstock, CT, Rebecca Kelly (Rupert Nesbitt) of Newport, RI, Daniel Kelly (Lisa) of Tiverton, RI, and Stephen Kelly (Megan) of Newport, RI; his friend Brandon Burns of Berkley, MA who is like a son; his sister Christina L. Moynagh of Gardner, MA and his niece Megan Moynagh of Houston, TX.

Curt is missed by his best buddy, the most regal and handsome cat Shadow.

Curt is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Curtis Sr. and Jeanne (Hayden) Berggren and his very good friend Jay Burns.

Services for Curt will be held in the early spring. Burial will be at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Curt’s name to RI Veterans Home Fund, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822.